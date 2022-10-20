The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

NYSE CLX opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

