The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $256.48 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

