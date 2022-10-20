The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ODP by 474.8% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,964 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ODP by 12.2% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ODP by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ODP. UBS Group lowered their target price on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

ODP Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODP opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.76. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.