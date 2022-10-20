The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.