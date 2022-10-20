The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 46.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

