Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $65,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

