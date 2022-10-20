Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

