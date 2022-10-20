Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.71

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.71 and traded as low as $34.87. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 20,531 shares traded.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
