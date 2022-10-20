Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.71

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.71 and traded as low as $34.87. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 20,531 shares traded.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 89,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

