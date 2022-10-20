Transocean Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 54,217 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,286 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Transocean Stock Up 8.0 %

Transocean stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after buying an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Transocean by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after buying an additional 1,440,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

