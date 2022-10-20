Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Up 10.3%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.94. 1,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Tremor International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Trading of Tremor International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.