Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Up 10.3%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.94. 1,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

