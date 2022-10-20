Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSE opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

