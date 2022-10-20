Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 32.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $50,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 45.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

