TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

