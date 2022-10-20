Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WPP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. UBS Group cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $923.75.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

