Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ameren by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after buying an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.