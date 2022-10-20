Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Ingredion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

