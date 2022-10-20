Truist Financial Corp Has $919,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Qualys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 3.2 %

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

