Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,048 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,582 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $123.52 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

