Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,005 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.6 %

SANM opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

