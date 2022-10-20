TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $24.05 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after acquiring an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

