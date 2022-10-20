TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.04 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

