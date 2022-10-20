Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 40,809 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 131,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

