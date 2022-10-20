Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.0% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

