United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $286.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.36.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

