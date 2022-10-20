Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.59. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

