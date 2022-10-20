Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $13,200,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $779.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.14). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $70.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.