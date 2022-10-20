Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,569,765 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 75,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.10 and a beta of 2.10. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

