Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

