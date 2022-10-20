Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 213,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,664 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 281,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.