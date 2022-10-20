Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

