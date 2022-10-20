Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $440.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Get Rating

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

