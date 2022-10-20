Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 175.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

