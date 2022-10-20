W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $521.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

