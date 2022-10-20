WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 79,991 shares.The stock last traded at $40.48 and had previously closed at $39.69.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,487 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.