Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 219,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 55,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 64.9% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 21,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

