Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

