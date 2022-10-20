Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

Xerox stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Xerox has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 10.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

