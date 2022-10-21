1,081 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 435,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.89 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $608.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

