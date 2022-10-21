1,165 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 182.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $2,796,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $2,026,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $29,557,084. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $270.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.54 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $314.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

