124,201 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,274,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,946,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MQ. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

MQ opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

