14,049 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $118,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.17. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $128.31.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

