14,369 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

