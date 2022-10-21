2,451 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 95.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 81.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 106,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.1 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

