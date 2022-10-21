250,675 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,407,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.68 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

