26,825 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

