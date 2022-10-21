28,331 Shares in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRIM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

