2,838 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpan by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 74,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OSPN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

