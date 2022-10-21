283,961 Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,961 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $4,876,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $3,649,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 455,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

