28,715 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $22.09 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

