41,891 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Fluor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $27.62 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

